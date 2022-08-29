Breckenridge library to screen ‘More than Sad,’ a movie encouraging treatment for depression
The Suicide Action Coalition will be hosting a screening of “More than Sad,” a movie about teen depression by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The event will be at the Summit County Library South Branch in Breckenridge on Sept. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m., the same day as international Suicide Prevention Day.
The coalition is looking for volunteers. Volunteers would arrive around 4 p.m. to help with set up and clean up and also provide Spanish-English translation. The film will have Spanish subtitles.
“More than Sad” is intended for teens, parents and educators. According to filmmakers, it demystifies treatment and encourages those struggling to seek help.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.