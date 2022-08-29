Breckenridge library to screen ‘More than Sad,’ a movie encouraging treatment for depression

The Suicide Action Coalition will be hosting a screening of “More than Sad,” a movie about teen depression by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event will be at the Summit County Library South Branch in Breckenridge on Sept. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m., the same day as international Suicide Prevention Day.

The coalition is looking for volunteers. Volunteers would arrive around 4 p.m. to help with set up and clean up and also provide Spanish-English translation. The film will have Spanish subtitles.

“More than Sad ” is intended for teens, parents and educators. According to filmmakers, it demystifies treatment and encourages those struggling to seek help.