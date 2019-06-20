Breckenridge locals Shelden, Smith post fastest times at Gold Run Rush mountain bike event
BRECKENRIDGE — The 2019 Summit Mountain Challenge returned on Wednesday to Breckenridge with the annual Gold Run Rush mountain-biking event, the second race in the summer series.
Breckenridge local Taylor Shelden won the pro-open men’s division and posted the fastest time on the two-loop, 17-mile course with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 52 seconds. Another Breckenridge local, teen rider Lasse Konecny, finished in second place in the pro-open men’s race with a time of 1:09:20 while a third Breckenridge local, Jarad Christianson, placed third with a time of 1:10:27.
On the girls side, Breckenridge teen local Tai-Lee Smith won the pro-open women’s race with a time of 01:24:26, just more than 2-1/2 minutes ahead of Jillian Bearden of Palmer Lake. Clare Hanson of Leadville rounded-out the pro-open women’s podium with a time of 1:29:39.
The Summit Mountain Challenge is scheduled to return with the annual Pennsylvania Gulch Grind event on July 17. Until then, here are the podium-placers in each division for the Gold Run Rush:
Junior girls 10 & under
1. Haley Walsh 33:27, 2. Jacie Lundberg, 35:43, 3. Lucy Greenwood, 36:26
Junior boys 10 & under
1. Nico Florio, 28:53, 2. Kiernan Clark, 29:46, 3. Louie Devito, 32:20
Junior girls 11-12
1. Merrick Neerhof, 29:03, 2. Fiona Florio, 31:18, 3. Madison Haser, 32:36
Junior boys 11-12
1. William Bentley, 22:27, 2. Will Young, 24:04, 3. Blake Hemming, 25:29
Junior girls 13-15
1. Samantha Hessel, 53:01, 2. Eva Capozza, 56:40, 3. Viola Koning, 58:59
Junior boys 13-15
1. Nicholas Konecny, 40:48, 2. Mattehew Cairns, 42:17, Ethan Nejame Zeiset, 43:27
Junior sport girls 16-18
1. Samantha Bertolina, 1:13:49, 2. Gwen Ramsey, 1:25:59
Junior sport boys 16-18
1. Liam Goettelman, 1:07:34, 2. Dane Gerry, 1:14:20, 3. Hunter Giacone, 1:24:26
Beginner women
1. Leslie Rechta, 53:16, 2. Heather Lindh, 1:00:16, 3. Sara Skinner, 1:06:59
Beginner men
1. Daniel Kosel, 44:35, 2. Casey Turner, 1:00:23
Sport women
1. Olivia Andreozzi, 1:12:43, 2. Heidi Gruber, 1:13:39, 3. Amanda Good, 1:16:05
Open women 45+
1. Emily Boyd, 1:13:19, 2. Sheri Gaskill, 1:22:24, 3. Camille Bonta, 1:23:33
Open men 60+
1. Russell Asleson, 1:03:54, 2. Scott Yule, 1:05:28, 3. Kevin Malone, 1:09:37
Sport men 19-34
1. Arthur Elmer, 1:01:01, 2. Austin Kuithe, 1:02:41, 3. Eric Willett, 1:03:38
Sport men 35-49
1. Scott Campbell, 1:00:04, 2. Joel White, 1:01:34, 3. Jeffrey Lifgren, 1:03:28
Sport men 50+
1. Mark Conover, 1:04:00, 2. Brian Weiss, 1:09:37, 3. Scott Giffin, 1:11:05
Clydesdale
1. Jesse Hart, 1:02:56, 2. Brent Mueller, 1:08:03, 3. Hugh Mackey 1:12:59
Big bike open
1. Andrew Carney, 1:01:36, 2. Dennis Vanderschaaff, 1:02:29, 3. Demitiri Carahalios, 1:05:00
Junior expert girls 16-18
1. Opal Koning, 1:31:24, 2. Siena Muscianisi, 1:33:31, 3. Cassidy Gillis, 1:37:38
Junior expert boys 16-18
1. Finn Remias, 1:14:12, 2. Noah Moyer, 1:19:43, 3. Davis Duncan, 1:21:26
Expert + singlespeed women
1. Sierra Anderson, 1:29:49, 2. Ro Mayberry, 1:32:02, 3. Christy Lindh, 1:35:21
Singlespeed men
1. Michael Melley, 1:24:21, 2. Scott Wescott, 1:29:02, 3. Andrew Steele, 1:29:03
Expert men 50+
1. Pete Swenson, 1:15:40, 2. Adam Loomis, 1:15:44, 3. Todd Greenwood, 1:16:17
Expert men 40-49
1. Jeremy Reimer, 1:11:31, 2. Jeff Cospolich, 1:11:35, 3. Andrew Berget, 1:12:25
Expert men 19-39
1. Brandon Hanson, 1:13:13, 2. Colin Stingley, 1:14:29, 3. Max Wipperman, 1:16:03
Pro-open women
1. Tai-Lee Smith, 1:24:26, 2. Jillian Bearden, 1:26:58, 3. Clare Hanson, 1:29:39
Pro-open men
1. Taylor Shelden, 1:06:52, 2. Lasse Konecny, 1:09:20, 3. Jarad Christianson, 1:10:27
