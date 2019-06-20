Breckenridge locals Shelden, Smith post fastest times at Gold Run Rush mountain bike event

BRECKENRIDGE — The 2019 Summit Mountain Challenge returned on Wednesday to Breckenridge with the annual Gold Run Rush mountain-biking event, the second race in the summer series.

Breckenridge local Taylor Shelden won the pro-open men’s division and posted the fastest time on the two-loop, 17-mile course with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 52 seconds. Another Breckenridge local, teen rider Lasse Konecny, finished in second place in the pro-open men’s race with a time of 1:09:20 while a third Breckenridge local, Jarad Christianson, placed third with a time of 1:10:27.

On the girls side, Breckenridge teen local Tai-Lee Smith won the pro-open women’s race with a time of 01:24:26, just more than 2-1/2 minutes ahead of Jillian Bearden of Palmer Lake. Clare Hanson of Leadville rounded-out the pro-open women’s podium with a time of 1:29:39.

The Summit Mountain Challenge is scheduled to return with the annual Pennsylvania Gulch Grind event on July 17. Until then, here are the podium-placers in each division for the Gold Run Rush:

Junior girls 10 & under

1. Haley Walsh 33:27, 2. Jacie Lundberg, 35:43, 3. Lucy Greenwood, 36:26

Junior boys 10 & under

1. Nico Florio, 28:53, 2. Kiernan Clark, 29:46, 3. Louie Devito, 32:20

Junior girls 11-12

1. Merrick Neerhof, 29:03, 2. Fiona Florio, 31:18, 3. Madison Haser, 32:36

Junior boys 11-12

1. William Bentley, 22:27, 2. Will Young, 24:04, 3. Blake Hemming, 25:29

Junior girls 13-15

1. Samantha Hessel, 53:01, 2. Eva Capozza, 56:40, 3. Viola Koning, 58:59

Junior boys 13-15

1. Nicholas Konecny, 40:48, 2. Mattehew Cairns, 42:17, Ethan Nejame Zeiset, 43:27

Junior sport girls 16-18

1. Samantha Bertolina, 1:13:49, 2. Gwen Ramsey, 1:25:59

Junior sport boys 16-18

1. Liam Goettelman, 1:07:34, 2. Dane Gerry, 1:14:20, 3. Hunter Giacone, 1:24:26

Beginner women

1. Leslie Rechta, 53:16, 2. Heather Lindh, 1:00:16, 3. Sara Skinner, 1:06:59

Beginner men

1. Daniel Kosel, 44:35, 2. Casey Turner, 1:00:23

Sport women

1. Olivia Andreozzi, 1:12:43, 2. Heidi Gruber, 1:13:39, 3. Amanda Good, 1:16:05

Open women 45+

1. Emily Boyd, 1:13:19, 2. Sheri Gaskill, 1:22:24, 3. Camille Bonta, 1:23:33

Open men 60+

1. Russell Asleson, 1:03:54, 2. Scott Yule, 1:05:28, 3. Kevin Malone, 1:09:37

Sport men 19-34

1. Arthur Elmer, 1:01:01, 2. Austin Kuithe, 1:02:41, 3. Eric Willett, 1:03:38

Sport men 35-49

1. Scott Campbell, 1:00:04, 2. Joel White, 1:01:34, 3. Jeffrey Lifgren, 1:03:28

Sport men 50+

1. Mark Conover, 1:04:00, 2. Brian Weiss, 1:09:37, 3. Scott Giffin, 1:11:05

Clydesdale

1. Jesse Hart, 1:02:56, 2. Brent Mueller, 1:08:03, 3. Hugh Mackey 1:12:59

Big bike open

1. Andrew Carney, 1:01:36, 2. Dennis Vanderschaaff, 1:02:29, 3. Demitiri Carahalios, 1:05:00

Junior expert girls 16-18

1. Opal Koning, 1:31:24, 2. Siena Muscianisi, 1:33:31, 3. Cassidy Gillis, 1:37:38

Junior expert boys 16-18

1. Finn Remias, 1:14:12, 2. Noah Moyer, 1:19:43, 3. Davis Duncan, 1:21:26

Expert + singlespeed women

1. Sierra Anderson, 1:29:49, 2. Ro Mayberry, 1:32:02, 3. Christy Lindh, 1:35:21

Singlespeed men

1. Michael Melley, 1:24:21, 2. Scott Wescott, 1:29:02, 3. Andrew Steele, 1:29:03

Expert men 50+

1. Pete Swenson, 1:15:40, 2. Adam Loomis, 1:15:44, 3. Todd Greenwood, 1:16:17

Expert men 40-49

1. Jeremy Reimer, 1:11:31, 2. Jeff Cospolich, 1:11:35, 3. Andrew Berget, 1:12:25

Expert men 19-39

1. Brandon Hanson, 1:13:13, 2. Colin Stingley, 1:14:29, 3. Max Wipperman, 1:16:03

Pro-open women

1. Tai-Lee Smith, 1:24:26, 2. Jillian Bearden, 1:26:58, 3. Clare Hanson, 1:29:39

Pro-open men

1. Taylor Shelden, 1:06:52, 2. Lasse Konecny, 1:09:20, 3. Jarad Christianson, 1:10:27