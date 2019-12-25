Breckenridge lodging occupancy reaches into 90% range over holidays

Crowds of skiers wait in line to get a few runs in on opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday, Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Lodging occupancy in Breckenridge over the holidays is expected to peak Sunday, Dec. 29, as the majority of guests planned their ski vacations for the weekend after Christmas.

Occupancy on Christmas Day was expected to be 82% with the rate forecast to rise steadily through Sunday, when it is expected to be 94%, according to a report from the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Occupancy is expected to remain strong into the new year, with rates in the 80% to 89% range. A slight dip is forecast on the weekdays ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and then rates will increase back into the 80% range during the three-day weekend.

Bookings are up compared with last year in the time between Christmas and News Years but down for the holiday weekend in January, according to the report.