Breckenridge Lutheran church raising funds for parsonage
Christ Lutheran Church at Farmers Korner in Breckenridge is announcing the start of its Seeking the Summit capital campaign, to which more than $500,000 has been committed as part of Commitment Sunday. The goal of the campaign is to build a parsonage for the church’s new pastor, Larry McGurer and his family, including his wife and three children, who moved to Summit County in July. The church also hopes to build a retreat center with campaign funds.
Find more information at christlutheranco.org.
