Breckenridge maker of outdoor gear, RMU, celebrates 10th anniversary

A dream that started a decade ago in Summit County, the mountain-life brand Rocky Mountain Underground is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer.

The people who built the local business based out of Breckenridge said they never expected when they produced their first set of skis in the summer of 2008, working out of a garage in Frisco, that they would soon be making gear for all kinds of different outdoor sports, for people all across the world.

To commemorate this milestone, the local maker of outdoor gear, including skis, backpacks and anything else "someone needs to live in Summit County," is doing a limited run of the Rippah skis, the first ski it ever produced, while bringing back the very first graphic RMU ever designed to go with them for a special, limited edition 10-year anniversary Rippah ski.

According to RMU, the limited edition run will only include 15 pairs of the anniversary skis, available for $399 each. For more about RMU, go to RMUOutdoors.com.