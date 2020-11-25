Breckenridge makes A-List for climate action

Breckenridge has been recognized as one of 88 cities that are leading in environmental action amid pandemic challenges.

The CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, put the town on its A-List, which is based on environmental data reported by cities.

According to a news release from the town, a city must have a publicly disclosed citywide emissions inventory, set an emissions reduction target, have a published climate action plan, complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment, and have completed a climate adaptation plan to receive an “A” rating.

Breckenridge adopted its Climate Action Plan in 2018 and emissions inventory is updated every three years, according to the release. The release also stated that the town hopes to motivate other towns and cities to participate in disclosure programs.