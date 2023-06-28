Breckenridge man accused of killing his roommate claims innocence as court sets trial date

Miles Fernando Tovar is charged with manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment in connection to the death of then-29-year-old Brendan Rye, who was killed during an altercation in Breckenridge on Nov. 6, 2019.

A Breckenridge man accused of killing his roommate in 2019 appears likely to take his case to trial. Lawyers in Summit County court Wednesday, June 28, debated what evidence jurors should be allowed to consider.

Prosecutors have charged Miles Tovar, 38, with manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment stemming from the 2019 death of his roommate, Brendan Rye.

While Tovar has yet to formally enter a not guilty plea, he professed his innocence in court Wednesday as Judge Karen Romeo tentatively set a seven-day jury trial to begin in December.

“I’ve been in jail for eight months, and waiting another six months in jail — being an innocent man — I don’t feel that’s fair,” Tovar said.

Romeo said she understood Tovar’s concerns and is “trying to move things along,” but that the legal process can take time.

Tovar turned himself in to law enforcement in Bridgeport, Connecticut, late last year, ending a nine-month manhunt. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Nov. 22 and he has been held on a $51,500 bond since his arrest.

Dana Christiansen, a defense attorney representing Tovar, argued Wednesday that police improperly obtained Tovar’s medical records. He said that evidence should therefore be suppressed as evidence, meaning the records could not be brought up during trial.

On Nov. 6, 2019 around 9:45 p.m., police responded to the condominium unit in Breckenridge where Tovar and Rye had been renovating and living in, according to an affidavit for arrest filed in the case. Police reportedly discovered Rye lying unresponsive in the bathroom and Tovar lying on the floor in the hallway with a single gunshot to his right leg.

Earlier in the night, Tovar had been drinking at a nearby condo unit and had been asked to leave after residents of that unit became concerned with his behavior, the affidavit states. He reportedly refused to leave and returned several times after being escorted out.

A third roommate told police he had been in his room that night with headphones in when he felt the whole apartment shake, according to the affidavit. At first, he assumed the shaking was Tovar stumbling while drunk, but when Tovar came to his door to request help, the roommate realized Tovar was bleeding and found Rye on the floor of the bathroom, the affidavit states.

After being released from the hospital for his gunshot wound, Tovar told investigators with the Breckenridge Police Department that he and Rye had gotten into a fight when he returned to his condominium that night, according to the affidavit.

Tovar reportedly said he and Rye had been fighting face to face while standing up in one of the bedrooms when he heard a “pop!” and realized he had been shot in the leg. He said he then began choking Rye from behind, at which point he heard another gunshot, the affidavit states.

A forensic investigation determined that the trajectory of the first gunshot “was not consistent with Mr. TOVAR’s statements,” according to the affidavit. The forensic investigation reportedly concluded the gunshot wound was more likely inflicted while he had Rye in a chokehold from behind.

On Wednesday, a forensic nurse from St. Anthony Summit Hospital testified that she conducted a forensic examination of Tovar around 1 a.m. the morning of Nov. 7, 2019, when Tovar came into the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

The nurse testified that Tovar signed a consent form that indicated the forensic examination could be turned over to law enforcement. She said Tovar was calm and cooperative, and she believed he had been given pain medication that night but did not have any concerns with his ability to sign the form.

Christiansen argued that Tovar didn’t sign the form voluntarily and knowingly since he was of the understanding that treatment of his wounds was contingent on signing the form and was under the influence of pain medication at the time.

Other medical records police obtained through a search warrant were contingent on what was received from that original waiver, he added. Therefore are he said they were “fruit of the poison tree” and should also be suppressed.

District Deputy Attorney Stephanie Cava noted that the nurse had no concerns with Tovar’s ability to sign the form and cited case law related to mandatory reporting of gunshot wounds to law enforcement.

“The people don’t believe there are any medical records which should be suppressed,” Cava said.

The prosecution also argued they should be allowed to introduce evidence of other altercations Tovar has been involved in, especially if he invokes self-defense. Christiansen argued the way this evidence would be used is not supported by case law.

Romeo did not immediately rule Wednesday on the evidence suppression motion nor the motion to introduce other evidence.

Tovar’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 3.