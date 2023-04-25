Breckenridge man accused of manslaughter rejects plea offer from 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Miles Fernando Tovar is charged with manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment in connection to the death of then-29-year-old Brendan Rye, who was killed during an altercation in Breckenridge on Nov. 6, 2019.

U.S. Marshal Service/Courtesy photo

A Breckenridge man accused of manslaughter in connection with the 2019 death of his roommate has rejected a plea offer from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices.

Miles Tovar — who turned himself in to law enforcement in Bridgeport, Connecticut, late last year to end a nine-month manhunt — appeared in Summit County district court Monday, April 24, for a scheduled arraignment hearing.

While Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Cava said Tovar had declined an offer from the District Attorney’s Office, Tovar did not enter a not guilty plea during the hearing. His lawyer, Dana Christiansen instead requested a motions hearing that Judge Karen Romeo set for June 21.

Cava did not elaborate on the details of the offer.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tovar on Nov. 22, 2022, on an outstanding warrant for charges of manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment. He is accused of killing his roommate Brendan Rye, on Nov. 6, 2019. Police responded around 9:45 p.m. that night to the Breckenridge condominium unit where the two had been living, according to an affidavit for arrest filed in the case. Police reportedly found Rye lying unresponsive on the floor and Tovar on the ground with a single gunshot wound in his right leg.

Tovar told police at the time that he put Rye in a chokehold after realizing he had been shot in the leg while the two had been fighting face to face while standing up, the affidavit states. But a forensic investigation found the trajectory of the first gunshot was not consistent with those statements, according to the affidavit, and the gunshot wound was more likely inflicted while he had Rye in a chokehold from behind.