Breckenridge man arrested after allegedly stabbing coworker

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Police Department is investigating a fight that resulted in one man being stabbed with a knife, according to the department.

At about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Breckenridge Police Department responded to an altercation at the Coppertop Café in the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge. The preliminary investigation indicates that two employees of the resort — 38- and 40-year-old men — were involved in a physical fight and that one of the men stabbed the other with a knife, according to the department.

Both men received injuries and were transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco for treatment. A third employee was injured while attempting to break up the fight and was treated at the Breckenridge Medical Center before being released.

All parties are Breckenridge residents and knew each other before the fight. The victim has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment, and the suspect has been transported to the Summit County Jail on charges of attempted murder and felony menacing.