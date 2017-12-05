Breckenridge man cleans out maid in bad business deal, lawsuit says

A woman who cleaned a Breckenridge man's house for eight years has sued him in federal court claiming she invested $50,000 in his company only to learn he ripped her off.

Nereida Mendez-Arango is seeking more than $75,000 in damages from Herbert Tabak and his companies Global Wellness Resources, Pure Life and Summit Strategic Business Services.

Denver attorney Samantha Pryor filed the civil lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver, claiming Tabak took advantage of Mendez-Arango's trust in her longtime employer by taking her money.

Mendez-Arango cleaned Tabak's Breckenridge home between 2006 and 2014. In March of 2014, Tabak formed Global Wellness, purportedly to provide a health spa and health food products.

A year after Mendez-Arango stopped working for Tabak, he asked her to invest $50,000 in Global Wellness, the lawsuit says. But he told her not to sign the agreement because he planned to give her another one.

Summit and Tabak formed a Lakewood company called "Pure Life" on Sept. 22, 2015. The next day he gave his maid the same agreement for the Global Wellness investment, but the document said Pure Life was the investor. He told her she was the managing member of Pure Life, the lawsuit says.

