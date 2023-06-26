Breckenridge man sentenced to deferred judgement and probation on charges related to child pornography

Clint Ketchum, 44, of Breckenridge, faces multiple charges related to the sharing of child pornography.

5th Judicial District/Courtesy photo

A Summit County judge sentenced a Breckenridge man Monday, June 26, to probation and a deferred judgement stemming from charges related to child pornography.

Clint Ketchum, 44, pleaded guilty in April to charges of sexual exploitation of a child with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, and nonconsensual sexual contact, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez granted Ketchum a four-year deferred judgment sentence on the sexual exploitation of a child with intent to distribute charge. Should Ketchumm remain in good standing through the four-year probationary period, the charges will be dismissed, but if he violates probation, he could face prison time.

On the nonconsensual sexual contact charge, Olguin-Fresquez sentenced Ketchum to four years of probation that will be served concurrently with the deferred judgment sentence.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, as part of the agreement in exchange for Ketchum pleading guilty to the nonconsensual sexual contact charge.

Ketchum waived the factual basis for that lesser charge, which means he pleaded guilty to it while acknowledging there was no contact alleged in the case.

“Mr. Ketchum is not a contact offender, never has been a contact offender, I don’t ever will be a contact offender,” Defense attorney David Jones said. “I think the research supports that he can be rehabilitated with respect to his conduct in his case.”

Jones noted that Ketchum does not have a previous criminal record and has taken full responsibility for his actions. Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Cava also noted his acceptance of responsibility.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: SummitDaily.com/newsletter

“The people are very glad to see that Mr. Ketchum does accept full responsibility,” Cava said. “He does not view this as a victimless crime.”

She said Ketchum has acknowledged the “waves of effect that this type of crime can have.”

In late 2021, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Colorado Springs received two tips involving child pornography on Kik Messenger that were later assigned to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

The Kik Messenger account “mlando78” shared three videos of suspected child pornography on Oct. 29, 2020, with another user with an IP address out of Breckenridge and five videos of suspected child pornography a year later to a different IP address in Denver, the affidavit states.

Both IP addresses were traced to a Comcast account in Frisco with the user ID of “ClintKetchum” and investigators eventually linked Ketchum with the property address, phone number and email linked to the Comcast account, according to the affidavit.

Investigators eventually received a search warrant for all computers, hard drives, routers, other electronic devices and all forms of digital media at Ketchum’s residence and executed that warrant on Jan. 31, 2022, according to the affidavit. An Apple iPhone was reportedly seized.

At the hearing Monday, Jones noted that being charged has already had many “collateral consequences” on Ketchum’s life, including leading him to lose his job and making it hard to find a new one.

“He just went down this rabbit hole very briefly in his life and it’s going to cause some major serious problems for him moving forward,” Jones said.

But Ketchum is amenable to treatment, Jones added, increasing the chances that he will complete treatment successfully.

Ketchum also spoke briefly at his sentencing hearing.

“I’m very apologetic. My actions are completely out of character for me,” Ketchum said. “It’s not something I’ll ever do again or ever pursue again, and I’ll do everything within my power to be a model citizen for the rest of my life .”