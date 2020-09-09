Breckenridge micro studios project met with revisions, concern

Breckenridge Studios is a proposed affordable housing project that would include micro studio apartments. Revisions are being requested of the project, and Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula spoke out against the project at Tuesday’s council work session.

Rendering from Brynn Grey Partners

BRECKENRIDGE — A proposed micro studio apartment project was given an initial thumbs up by Breckenridge Town Council last week, but officials pumped the brakes Tuesday, Sept. 8, after residents raised concerns.

Housing manager Laurie Best said the workforce housing committee is requesting changes to the project, known as Breckenridge Studios, based on direction from council and the town planning commission. Revisions include reducing the size of the project from 18 to 14 units, scaling down the size of the buildings, and adding laundry facilities and interior storage rather than using storage sheds.

Council member Dick Carleton said he doesn’t want to see the project rushed due to the developer’s proposed schedule, which aims to break ground Nov. 1, and he stressed the importance of dialing in the details.

Carleton said he thinks the revisions along with enhanced landscaping can ease concerns from neighbors about the view. Overall, Carleton said he thinks a project like this is needed.

“I think we have a large group of workforce in town who are really outgrowing that party lifestyle of having many people crammed in units, and they’re really desperate to try to find an affordable place to live alone where they can enjoy a healthier lifestyle and not be in a crowded workforce housing unit that tends to be a party unit,” Carleton said. “This really accomplishes that.”

Best commented that although it is an uncertain winter ahead, there are long waitlists for every rental apartment the town manages.

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said he is not in favor of the project. He said the proposed site, which is at the southern entrance to the Breckenridge Recreation Center next to two privately owned townhomes and backing up to the Kingdom Park Court mobile home park, is not right for the project. Mamula said other properties in town could be used for the micro units.

“I would be a no vote if we were voting on this today to go any further. I don’t like the impact it’s going to have to the rec center. The second piece for me is I don’t want to build anything right now,” Mamula said about the cost of the project, which is estimated at $1.6 million. “I’m terribly frightened of what’s going to happen this winter.”

Negative feedback about the project continued to be brought up throughout the meeting, including about parking and noise. Council member Erin Gigliello said soundproofing between units will be particularly important. Town Manager Rick Holman said he doesn’t believe parking is a concern for the project, which will share parking with the recreation center.

Best noted that staff has been looking at this parcel for at least a year as a potential residential site and that it stuck out as appropriate for the project. The revised project may be brought to the planning commission as early as Oct. 6.