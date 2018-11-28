Breckenridge mill levy holds steady at 5.07 mills

Breckenridge Town Council voted unanimously on second reading Tuesday night to set the town's mill levy at 5.07 mills for 2019, the same rate it's been since 2014.

According to town staff, the 5.07 mill levy is the amount the town is authorized to impose and cannot be increased without an election.

For the 2019 budget year, staff are predicting the property tax will generate over $2.9 million in revenue, which is up 1.7 percent over 2018.

Because this is a non-assessment year, a small increase was to be expected, according to staff. However, the following year, revenue should change more dramatically when the Summit County Assessor Office's biannual assessment process is complete.