Breckenridge mogul legend to be inducted into Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame

Scott Rawles went from "Banana Man" on the slopes of Breckenridge to Olympic mogul ski coach.

Longtime Breckenridge local mogul skier and coach Scott Rawles will be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Aug. 22 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Rawles is part of a five-member class that will be honored after a Hall of Fame Celebration ceremony was not held for the 2020 inductees last year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame honors the most important pioneers, sport builders and athletes in Colorado ski and snowboard history.

Rawles, the eldest of a famous trio of ski brothers, won seven competitions on the Pro Mogul Tour before beginning coaching in 1989 for Team Breckenridge.

About a decade later, Rawles began working with the U.S. national team, eventually working his way up from C team coach to head coach of the national program in 2006. Under Rawles’ tutelage, the U.S. team bounced back from a disappointing showing at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics to have U.S. skiers Hannah Kearney, Shannon Bahrke and Bryon Wilson win gold, bronze and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics — the first time in mogul-skiing history that a nation won three medals at a single Olympics

Rawles also led the team at five freestyle world championships. The team won 20 medals and four different world championships in moguls and dual moguls during his tenure. Under his direction, the U.S. Freestyle Team also won the Nations Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2013. He also is a three-time USSA International Coach of the Year.

Rawles’ fellow inductees include ski pioneer Ellen Post Foster, Colorado ski painter James Niehhues, ski pioneer Pam Conklin Pettee and former U.S. Ski Team racer Dave Stapleton Jr., who since has dedicated his career to strengthening the Aspen Valley Ski Club.

This year's induction celebration will be in an open-air format at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The event will be hosted by two-time World Champion skier, Chris Davenport.