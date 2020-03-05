Breckenridge Music announces summer lineup

Five bands have been announced for Breckenridge Music’s summer lineup. The Drive-By Truckers start the season with a performance Saturday, July 11.

Courtesy Andy Tennille

BRECKENRIDGE — Following a melody-packed winter season, Breckenridge Music is tuning up for summer. The organization has announced five bands for its summer lineup that range in genres from country to folk.

The schedule is as follows:

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11. $35 in advance, $40 day of show.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 11. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. Cowboy Junkies: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. $35 to $45.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. $35 to $45. Drew and Ellie Holcomb: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. The Wailin’ Jennys: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. $30 to $40.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. $30 to $40. Patty Griffin: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $32 to $50.

All concerts are at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.