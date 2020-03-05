Breckenridge Music announces summer lineup
BRECKENRIDGE — Following a melody-packed winter season, Breckenridge Music is tuning up for summer. The organization has announced five bands for its summer lineup that range in genres from country to folk.
The schedule is as follows:
- Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11. $35 in advance, $40 day of show.
- Cowboy Junkies: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. $35 to $45.
- Drew and Ellie Holcomb: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. $25 in advance, $30 day of show.
- The Wailin’ Jennys: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. $30 to $40.
- Patty Griffin: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $32 to $50.
All concerts are at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
