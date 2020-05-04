Breckenridge Music cancels summer 2020 season
BRECKERIDGE — Two months after announcing its lineup, Breckenridge Music has canceled all programming through Aug. 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The summer season would have included five contemporary concerts by acts such as Drive-By Truckers and Patty Griffin along with a multiday classical festival.
According to a letter written by Executive Director Tamara Nuzzaci Park, festival artists still will be compensated. Purchased tickets can either be fully refund, donated as a tax-deductible contribution or a combination of the two.
The letter also stated that Breck Music “will find responsible, practical and inventive ways to connect you with the experience of music in Breckenridge in an era of social distancing” via virtual events that are in the planning stages.
Because of the cancellation of the nonprofit’s fundraising gala, Bourbon Street Boogie, Breck Music is requesting donors make their annual Applause contributions to support the organization.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User