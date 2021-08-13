Breckenridge Music Festival cancels weekend performances
The Breckenridge Music Festival’s concerts Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15, have been canceled due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case within the ensemble.
The cancellation affects both the closing Nightfall concert Saturday evening and the Orchestra Miniatures performance Sunday morning. The Acoustic Flow yoga series that features local musicians will continue outside on the lawn of the Riverwalk Center through Sunday as planned.
Additionally, all Breck Music Presents shows — such as Indigo Girls and Pink Martini — will go on as scheduled at the Riverwalk Center. Masks are strongly recommended for the indoor performances per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.