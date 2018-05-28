Breckenridge Music Festival trims name to better showcase year-round lineup

Breckenridge Music Applause — The volunteer-run committee that hosts social functions to raise money for the nonprofit’s special events.

Breckenridge Music Education — The music education program in area schools as well as collaborations with local organizations.

Below is a brief description of the different core elements of Breckenridge Music, which recently changed its name from the Breckenridge Music Festival to better reflect the non-profit group’s year-round lineup of diverse musical and artistic performances and educational initiatives.

Concerned people might be getting the wrong idea, Breckenridge Music Festival has shortened its handle to "Breckenridge Music," a move that's designed to better reflect all the local nonprofit does and has to offer.

For decades, the Breckenridge Music Festival has been bringing live orchestra performances to Summit County, along with cross-genre events, concerts featuring national touring acts and a wealth of educational programming.

None of that is expected to change with the new name, but by dropping the word "Festival," the hope is people will better understand the nonprofit produces a wide variety of programing that extends throughout the year and is not just another music festival, explained Karlie McLaughlin, Breckenridge Music's marketing and development manager.

"We're creating clarity," she said in a statement. "Breckenridge Music Festival connotes a two- to three-day event, and we're trying to cut down on some of that confusion and illustrate the breadth of our year-round programming."

Locally, the organization is encouraging people to take the name down to just "Breck Music," which falls in line with what some other local groups, such as Breck Sports or Breck Create, have done in their branding efforts, said Tamara Nuzzaci Park, executive director, as she recently filled Breckenridge Town Council in about the change.

Explaining the decision to keep it simple, Park suggested they didn't want to add any words out of fear it might dilute the strong branding and name recognition the Breckenridge Music Festival has built up since 1981. Plus, she added, while the group is moving away from word festival in its name, they're not abandoning it.

Every summer, the nonprofit's signature festival runs from about mid-July to mid-August and brings in a 45-piece resident orchestra of professional musicians to make it all happen. Going forward, the popular summertime orchestra series will keep the name, "Breckenridge Music Festival," as the nonprofit seeks to maintain the strong branding it's established over the last 37 years, Park said.

At the same time, Breckenridge Music is splintering off other important segments of its mission with new names, too, especially as the nonprofit works to diversify its lineup with a robust balance of non-classical concerts in addition to the more traditional classical performances.

Formerly known as the Blue River Series, the nonprofit's multi-genre, year-round performances featuring a diversity of acts — including everyone from national touring groups to up-and-coming regional talent — will be now known as "Breckenridge Music Presents."

Another important piece of the nonprofit's work is its music education and youth programming, which will operate under the new name, "Breckenridge Music Education," a nod to the nonprofit's programing in area schools, as well as its collaborations with local organizations.

According to Park, using the new name will allow Breckenridge Music to better highlight these educational programs, which already reach roughly 4,000 students in Summit, Park and Lake counties annually.

Beyond that, Breckenridge Music Applause will be used to refer to the volunteer-run committee charged with putting on social functions and raising money for the nonprofit's special events.

"When people are considering Breckenridge as a place to visit and spend their time, we want them to know that there's a true arts culture and community here," said Jesse Keaveny, Breckenridge Ski Resort director of marketing and one of the people who helped guide the nonprofit's rebranding efforts since joining its 16-member board in January.

"It helps distinguish us from other mountain towns," he added.

The organization's website will change to BreckenridgeMusic.org in late June. For more, people can still go to the current website, BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com, or follow Breckenridge Music on social media.