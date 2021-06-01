 Breckenridge Music offers free coronavirus vaccine, beer and concert | SummitDaily.com
Breckenridge Music offers free coronavirus vaccine, beer and concert

Staff report
  

Tenth Mountain Division will perform at Breckenridge Music’s Jams for Jabs event Saturday, June 5, when attendees can receive a free coronavirus vaccine and a beer.
Photo from Tenth Mountain Division

Breckenridge Music is hosting a free Jams for Jabs event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Attendees will receive a free Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine and a beer.

Performing during the event is Americana band Tenth Mountain Division. No appointment is necessary.

