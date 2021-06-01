Breckenridge Music offers free coronavirus vaccine, beer and concert
Breckenridge Music is hosting a free Jams for Jabs event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Attendees will receive a free Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine and a beer.
Performing during the event is Americana band Tenth Mountain Division. No appointment is necessary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Entertainment