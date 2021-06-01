Breckenridge Music offers free coronavirus vaccine, beer and concert

Tenth Mountain Division will perform at Breckenridge Music’s Jams for Jabs event Saturday, June 5, when attendees can receive a free coronavirus vaccine and a beer.

Photo from Tenth Mountain Division

Breckenridge Music is hosting a free Jams for Jabs event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Attendees will receive a free Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine and a beer.

Performing during the event is Americana band Tenth Mountain Division. No appointment is necessary.