Breckenridge Music offers virtual drum circle

Breckenridge Music’s Rhythm Renewal program is a free, online drum circle available now for kids, teens and adults. Visit BreckMusic.org to register for the courses.

Courtesy Breckenridge Music

For the next three weeks, music lovers can connect virtually for a percussive outlet. Breckenridge Music’s Rhythm Renewal program, lead by Peak Rhythms Founder Jonathan Crowder, is a free, online drum circle available now for kids, teens and adults.

No experience or a drum is necessary to play cultural rhythms, musical games and other activities while building community. Crowder has been guiding groups in interactive drumming and musical programs for nearly 20 years, including drum circles in Breckenridge. The classes begin at 1 p.m. on May 14, 21 and 28.

Visit BreckMusic.org to register for the course and to watch a video on the program. Instructions on how to access the class virtually will be sent via email to every participant the morning of each class. Space is limited to the first 24 to sign up for each class.