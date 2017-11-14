Breckenridge named best small town in Colorado by Country Living Magazine

After giving Breckenridge the summer snub, Country Living Magazine has named it the best small town in Colorado, the latest top ranking bestowed on the town this year.

Jill Gleeson is a travel journalist based in the Appalachian Mountains, and she rated "Breck (as locals call it)" second-to-none in a run-down of the top 15 Colorado small towns, published Oct. 7 by Country Living Magazine.

In giving Breckenridge the top slot, the travel journalist highlighted its "legendary skiing" and more than 250 structures dating back to the time of the Gold Rush.

What she didn't mention was the Arts District or Breckenridge's top ranking in the annual Arts Vibrancy Index, a nationwide survey for artistic communities conducted by the National Center for Arts Research at Southern Methodist University.

Also this year, Breckenridge Ski Resort cracked the top 15 in SKI Magazine's annual reader rankings of the Best in the West, and U.S. News and World Report recently rated Breckenridge the second-best town under 100,000 people to visit in the country.

Oddly enough, a ranking of the 20-best mountain towns for a summer vacation, released in April and also published by Country Living, didn't mention Breckenridge at all.

That ranking did, however, put Vail at No. 5 and give the 20th slot to nearby Frisco.