Breckenridge named Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists

The Frisco stretch of the Blue River Recpath between Breckenridge and Frisco.

Phil Lindeman / plindeman@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The League of American Bicyclists awarded Breckenridge with its gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community award. Breckenridge joined 488 designated Bicycle Friendly Communities in receiving this award, which is given to communities that show commitment to improving biking conditions through education, events, bike-friendly policies and proper infrastructure.

“Communities like Breckenridge are leading the nation when it comes to important livability factors that people want where they call home, like safe and accessible places to bike,” League of American Bicyclists Executive Director Bill Nesper said in a statement. “Our nation and globe are facing complex public health and road safety challenges, and we’re proud that Breckenridge and communities like it are embracing bicycling.”

To be recognized at the gold-level, the third level designated by the League of American Bicyclists, Breckenridge had to show collaboration between biking and law enforcement, possess bike-friendly town ordinances, demonstrate public education and outreach, offer bike access to public transportation, and have a balance of arterial bike lanes and bike paths, in addition to other safety standards.