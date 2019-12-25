Breckenridge New Year’s Eve fireworks canceled because of environmental concerns

Lynx, which were reintroduced to the state in 1999, are known to frequent forested areas south of Breckenridge near Copper Mountain and Vail Pass. The town of Breckenridge decided to cancel the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks due to concerns about the effects on wildlife.

Summit Daily File Photo |

The Breckenridge New Year’s Eve fireworks, which are typically visible on clear nights from downtown Breckenridge, have been canceled for 2019.

The Fourth of July fireworks in Breckenridge also were canceled this year.

Haley Littleton, spokeswoman for the town of Breckenridge, said the Fourth of July fireworks were canceled due to concerns about fire safety as well as effects on the forest and wildlife.

“Because of this summer decision, council decided that they did not want to have fireworks in the winter either to provide consistency and to continue not to disturb our wildlife,” Littleton wrote in an email. “The town of Breckenridge believes that there are better options moving forward to celebrate these holidays that have less of an environmental impact.”

Breckenridge Ski Resort still will hosts its New Year’s Eve torchlight parade, in which ski and snowboard instructors carry torches and ride from the top of Peak 9 down to the village. The parade starts at 6 p.m.