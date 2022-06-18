Breckenridge nonprofit facility officially named Sol Center at Alta Verde

This rending shows what the proposed Sol Center at Alta Verde will look like. It will contain space for both Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County on the McCain property in Breckenridge.

Allen-Guerra Architecture/Courtesy image

Long in the works, a new building for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County nonprofits is getting closer to becoming reality. Located on the McCain property in Breckenridge, the building would house both organizations under one literal roof so that they can share resources, in addition to being close to other services on the proposed campus.

The McCain property is a 128-acre parcel of land along Colorado Highway 9 and Coyne Valley Road owned by the town of Breckenridge and is currently under development for various projects. One of those is the Alta Verde workforce housing neighborhood that will have around 250 rental units, with half being designated for low-income residents.

Adjacent will be the nonprofits’ new building: The Sol Center at Alta Verde. The name means “sun” in Spanish and is a homophone for “soul.” The idea is that the name evokes the essential services provided to a diverse population.

“So much of the work we’re doing is the heart and soul of the community,” said Jennifer McAtamney, executive director for Building Hope Summit County.

The Sol Center is planned to be a 18,150-square-foot building that will contain office space for both nonprofits in addition to the resource center’s community food market and thrift store, as well as a meeting space for local partners.

The food market and store will be on the ground level, occupying roughly 7,250 square feet. The offices and meeting areas will use the 7,130 square feet on the second floor, and 3,770 square feet in the basement will be used for storage.

The two organizations currently operate out of five different buildings in multiple towns. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center still plans to have a food market in Silverthorne to serve that side of the county, but the Breckenridge hub near a bus stop will help many clients who may have overlapping needs.

“Last year, we pulled together the data and 30% of our residents access services through (the resource center) and Building Hope,” said Brianne Snow, executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. “It’s pretty significant how much people do need these services.”

Snow said the two had over 8,500 appointments in 2021, and that it’s important to recognize the pandemic’s hardships related to food, housing and mental health aren’t over for some people. An appointment can be defined as a one-on-one service delivery offered to clients, including mental health navigation, rental assistance, parenting home visit, or health insurance or SNAP enrollment assistance.

The two are claiming one of three potential building sites on the parcel. One of the other sites may become a child care facility, according to past reporting.

“It creates a better experience for clients as well, because it’s like a one-stop shop,” McAtamney said.

The total estimated cost of the Sol Center is $11.9 million. Of that, $3.8 million is coming from in-kind donations from Allen-Guerra Architecture, Rockridge Building Co., Jack Wolfe, Interiors by Design, and a donation of a 75-year land lease from the town of Breckenridge.

Through the sales of existing properties and cash reserves, the resource center will contribute a conservative estimate of $2.5 million. Lastly, donations from each nonprofit’s board total $450,000. Combined with other gifts, the organizations are about 60% of the way there as of Friday, June 17.

The capital fundraising campaign kicked off recently, and people can contribute to the cause by check or online at SummitFIRC.org/solcenter .

For checks, they can be made out to Family & Intercultural Resource Center with “capital campaign” in the memo field and sent to P.O. Box 1636, Silverthorne, CO 80498.