Breckenridge Nordic Center is open

Skiers congregate on a trail outside of the Breckenridge Nordic Center during the 17th annual Breckebeiner Nordic Ski-A-Thon fundraiser in April 2019.

Photo by Barry Rubenstein / Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

Thanks to its on-site snowmaking, the Breckenridge Nordic Center opened Sunday with limited early season terrain for cross-country skiers, including groomed trails on Peak 7. Snowshoe trails are also open, though the center cautions guests to ski or snowshoe carefully, as hazards may exist.

The other cross-country ski center in Breckenridge, the Gold Run Nordic Center, is not yet open. The center’s current scheduled opening date is Saturday, Nov. 28, when the center hopes to have cross-country ski and fat-tire bike trails open. Due to COVID-19, the center asks guests to make reservations ahead of time.

The planned opening day for the Frisco Nordic Center is Friday, Nov. 27, when the center will open with day passes for sale. Rentals and lessons will be available starting Monday, Nov. 30. No indoor seating or warming will be available at Frisco Nordic this season due to COVID. Trail pass sales, rentals, and lessons and tour bookings will all take place outside.

The Keystone Nordic Center is expecting to open in the second week of November. Without snowmaking on-site, natural snowfall is needed at Keystone Nordic to open trails.