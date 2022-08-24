Breckenridge Oktoberfest seeks festival volunteers
The annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Main Street this September. Organizers are looking for volunteers, and registration is now open.
Volunteers will assist in pouring beer and selling steins and tokens for the Sept. 23-25 event. Volunteers receive an official Breckenridge Oktoberfest stein and two drink tokens in exchange for a four-hour shift.
Learn more about the event at GoBreck.com and sign up to be a volunteer at bit.ly/OktoberfestVol22.
