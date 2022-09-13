Breckenridge Oktoberfest to close Main Street, other roads beginning Sept. 23
The 26th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest returns to Main Street next week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of street closures come with its return.
The following streets will close to vehicles beginning 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, until 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:
- Main Street from Ski Hill Road/Lincoln Avenue to South Park Avenue
- Washington, East Adams and Jefferson avenues from Ridge Street Alley to Main Street
- West Adams Avenue from Tiger Dredge Lot to Main Street
Additionally, the employee parking area of Tiger Dredge Parking Lot, shaped like a horseshoe, will be closed.
Attendance to the festival is free, however, collectible steins do sell out. The half-liter ceramic steins can be pre-purchased for $35 online and include two beer tokens. The festival is a no-pet event.
Visit GoBreck.com for the full festival schedule and to order steins.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.