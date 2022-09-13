Breckenridge Oktoberfest to close Main Street, other roads beginning Sept. 23

The 26th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest returns to Main Street next week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Louie Traub/Breckenridge Tourism Office

The following streets will close to vehicles beginning 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, until 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:

Main Street from Ski Hill Road/Lincoln Avenue to South Park Avenue

Washington, East Adams and Jefferson avenues from Ridge Street Alley to Main Street

West Adams Avenue from Tiger Dredge Lot to Main Street

Additionally, the employee parking area of Tiger Dredge Parking Lot, shaped like a horseshoe, will be closed.

Attendance to the festival is free, however, collectible steins do sell out. The half-liter ceramic steins can be pre-purchased for $35 online and include two beer tokens. The festival is a no-pet event.

Visit GoBreck.com for the full festival schedule and to order steins.