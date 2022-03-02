Breckenridge Open Space & Trails to host open house on master plan

Breckenridge Open Space & Trails is hosting an open house Thursday, March 3.

Attendees can hear updates on the department’s master plan. The master plan outlines the department’s strategies for improving trails, parks and open space as the county grows and changes.

The town announced it would update its master plan in October. The goal is to create a 10-year vision for land protection and management. In addition to a community survey and other open house meetings, the Thursday meeting will help inform the department as officials move forward reviewing the master plan.

The open house begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road.