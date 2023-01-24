Breckenridge organization, Après-Ski Co., donates $20,000 to Building Hope Summit County

Breckenride company, Après-Ski Co., donated $20,000 to Building Hope Summit County after fundraising during two if its events in 2022. Breckoween and Karma Keg Tap Takeover helped it far supass its goal of raising $10,000 for the nonprofit.

@apresskibreckenridge/Courtesy photo

Après-Ski, a local organization that helps people plan their visits to Breckenridge, recently donated $20,000 to Building Hope Summit County.

Most of the money came from the organization’s Breckoween event and its Karma Keg Tap Takeover.

Breckoween featured two different events: the first was an exclusive party at Rocky Mountain Underground — better known as RMU — and a Mummy Crawl that included drink and food specials, costume contests, swag bags, live music and more. The Karma Keg Tap Takeover occurred in October and November where participating restaurants were paired with 10 Colorado-based breweries featuring a “Karma Beer” upon request.

Tickets and sales from both events contributed to Après-Ski’s fundraising. The organization’s original goal was to raise $10,000 for Building Hope.