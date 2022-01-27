Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center announces dates for Banff Mountain Film Festival

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center has announced the return of the Banff Mountain Film Festival at 7 p.m. Feb. 25-26 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival gives viewers an up close view of adrenaline packed action sports in some of the most stunning landscapes in the world.

Over 400 films were entered in the film festival, but the Outdoor Education Center has picked two lineups of films that are award winners and audience favorites. There will be a different lineup each night.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at BreckCreate.org or at the Riverwalk Center box office. Tickets are $35 for one night and $40 for a two-night bundle.

All proceeds from the event will support Outdoor Education Center programs for adaptive recreation and outdoor education.

For those who would rather watch movies from the comfort of their home, an online lineups of films can purchased to be viewed anytime through Oct. 23 at BOEC.org.