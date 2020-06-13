Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center announces virtual, traditional summer programing
Collaboration with Building Hope includes lake, ropes-course days
In an attempt to reimagine its programming amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is launching a program called Re-creating Our Recreation that offers free, virtual and traditional programs to youths and adaptive sports participants.
Through the next four weeks, the nonprofit will operate the following virtual programs:
- Wednesdays: Adaptive chair yoga hosted via video conference in collaboration with adaptive yoga instructor and longtime center volunteer Jane Barber
- Thursdays: One-minute educational shorts, posted to the Outdoor Education Center’s Facebook and YouTube pages, that will range in categories from “What is Cubic Feet Per Second” to “The Importance of Drinking Plenty of Water”
- Fridays: One hour Challenge by Choice, which is modeled after the centers popular program for those living with a traumatic brain injury.
The center is also partnering with Building Hope Summit County to help with The Hype, a free youth connection program featuring small group recreational day activities, including a day of boating June 18 on Dillon Reservoir and a ropes course challenge June 25. Later in summer, the weekly program will include paddle boarding, rafting, hiking, rock climbing and more.
For more information and to register, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org/events. For more information on other Outdoor Education Center programming, visit BOEC.org.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User