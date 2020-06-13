Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center announces virtual, traditional summer programing

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center's ropes course challenge.

Courtesy Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

In an attempt to reimagine its programming amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is launching a program called Re-creating Our Recreation that offers free, virtual and traditional programs to youths and adaptive sports participants.

Through the next four weeks, the nonprofit will operate the following virtual programs:

Wednesdays: Adaptive chair yoga hosted via video conference in collaboration with adaptive yoga instructor and longtime center volunteer Jane Barber

Thursdays: One-minute educational shorts, posted to the Outdoor Education Center’s Facebook and YouTube pages, that will range in categories from “What is Cubic Feet Per Second” to “The Importance of Drinking Plenty of Water”

and YouTube pages, that will range in categories from “What is Cubic Feet Per Second” to “The Importance of Drinking Plenty of Water” Fridays: One hour Challenge by Choice, which is modeled after the centers popular program for those living with a traumatic brain injury.

The center is also partnering with Building Hope Summit County to help with The Hype, a free youth connection program featuring small group recreational day activities, including a day of boating June 18 on Dillon Reservoir and a ropes course challenge June 25. Later in summer, the weekly program will include paddle boarding, rafting, hiking, rock climbing and more.

For more information and to register, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org/events. For more information on other Outdoor Education Center programming, visit BOEC.org.