Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Building Hope to host youth rock climbing day
Building Hope Summit County’s Youth Connection Program and the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center are coming together for a day of rock climbing for Summit County youths. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Prospector Campground near Swan Mountain Road.
Outdoor Education Center staff will provide instruction before participants spend the day rock climbing. According to the event description, the outing will accommodate first-time climbers as well as more experienced climbers.
The event is free but limited to 10 participants. Advanced registration and a waiver signed by an adult or legal guardian is required. Register at BOEC.org.
