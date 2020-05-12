Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center cancels portions of summer programming

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center has canceled portions of summer programming, such as camps and internships. Virtual events are in the works.

Courtesy Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center has decided to cancel specific components of summer programming and will be evaluating what might be possible through the end of the summer and fall. All camping and mobile programs, the summer internships program and all residential programs at the Scott Griffith Lodge have been canceled.

According to a news release, the center will be launching a series of virtual games, lessons and events in the coming weeks. The center also hopes it will be able to provide small group programs.