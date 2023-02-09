Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center to host Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival toward end of month

A screen grab from the film "Free to Run" which will be featured at the Banff Mountain Film Festival at Breckenridge's Riverwalk Center on Friday, Feb. 24. The film festival will take place from Feb. 24-25 with proceeds benefitting the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Banff Mountain Film Festival/Courtesy photo

The 14th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is set to return to Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event will be hosted by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and will transport audiences to stunning landscapes, diverse cultures and up close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports.

With over 400 entries submitted to the festival annually, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center has hand picked two lineups of award-winning films and audience favorites — one for each night — that will be sure to excite and inspire.

This year’s feature films will focus on different populations who are typically marginalized from the outdoor recreation world in various ways. “Free to Run” will be shown on Friday night while “The Nine Wheels” and “Wood Hood” will be shown on Saturday.

To view what films will be shown each night of the festival, visit BOEC.org.

In addition to lineup of films, the Banff Tour will be offering sponsored door prizes at intermission.

Alongside the Banff Tour prizes, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center will also have a selection of door prizes from outdoor organizations such as RAB, Christy Sports, Mountain Outfitters, Krimson Klover, Mammut, Atomic and Kari Traa.

Door prize tickets will cost $10 for one ticket or $25 for three tickets. All door prize ticket sales will benefit the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Tickets for the film festival are now on sale and are priced at $25 for one night or $40 for a two-night bundle. Tickets can be purchased at BreckCreate.org or in person after 10 a.m. at the Old Masonic Hall. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s four-season, adaptive programs.

Old Masonic Hall is located at 136 South Main St. in Breckenridge. The Riverwalk Center can be found at 150 West Adams Ave. in Breckenridge.

Doors will open each night at 6 p.m. with films beginning at 7 p.m.