Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center to host Tee It Up Golf Scramble

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s 12th annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble is scheduled for Aug. 23. at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course.

The tournament will return to its original shotgun-start format after the 2020 event was adjusted to tee-time starts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the event will benefit BOEC’s adaptive outdoor programs for those with disabilities and special needs.

The Tee It Up Golf Scramble was started 12 years ago in conjunction with the Scotty McFadden Foundation in memory of Roy “Scotty” McFadden Jr., a passionate Army Helicopter Pilot and Adaptive Ski Instructor who was always helping others. McFadden died of a brain tumor in 2007. As a veteran himself, one of McFadden’s wishes was that his foundation help injured service members get the opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Entry for this year’s tournament is $130 for individuals or $500 for a team of four. Registration includes access to the practice range, 18 holes with a cart, access to the virtual silent auction, contests, a pre-packaged lunch donated by EpicPromise, and access to the 19th Hole After Party.

Registration is now open at GolfStatus.org . Participants can follow the live leaderboard using the Golfstatus.org app on their iPhone or Android device.

For more information about the 12th Annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble, visit BOEC.org/tee-it-up-golf-scramble/ .