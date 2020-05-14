Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center works with other Summit County nonprofits to deliver meals
The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center was one of the first to put operations on pause as a result of COVID-19. Now, staff and volunteers from the Outdoor Education Center are volunteering to help out around the community.
The Family & Intercultural Resource center places a weekly order to the Food Bank of the Rockies, which delivers about 10,000 pounds of nonperishable food to Summit County each week. Then Outdoor Education Center staff and volunteers use company trucks to pick up food and drive it to the Summit County Community and Senior Center for packaging and distribution.
This process is part of the Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, which was in place before the pandemic and has expanded to provide meals to anyone in need.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User