Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center works with other Summit County nonprofits to deliver meals

Volunteer Helga Rosenbluh, left, and Sara Hopkins, chef and kitchen manager at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco, prepare food to be delivered as part of a Meals on Wheels program May 6. The program has seen an increase in meals being prepared each week due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping many Summit County seniors housebound.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center was one of the first to put operations on pause as a result of COVID-19. Now, staff and volunteers from the Outdoor Education Center are volunteering to help out around the community.

The Family & Intercultural Resource center places a weekly order to the Food Bank of the Rockies, which delivers about 10,000 pounds of nonperishable food to Summit County each week. Then Outdoor Education Center staff and volunteers use company trucks to pick up food and drive it to the Summit County Community and Senior Center for packaging and distribution.

This process is part of the Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, which was in place before the pandemic and has expanded to provide meals to anyone in need.