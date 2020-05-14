Breckenridge plans to ban all club membership models going forward

This rendering shows the proposed East Peak 8 development as seen from Ski Hill Road. The project included a club membership proposal, which was denied by Breckenridge Town Council.

Courtesy Rowland + Broughton Architecture & Interior Design

BRECKENRIDGE — After the East Peak 8 development proposal, Breckenridge Town Council has decided to opt out of all future club memberships.

Community Development Director Mark Truckey asked council during a work session Tuesday whether it wanted to make provisions in the development code to allow for the types of club memberships proposed for the East Peak 8 development or ban them altogether by amending the current code.

Only one council member, Dick Carleton, said he wanted to look into making provisions and town standards for club memberships.

Mayor Eric Mamula said he didn’t think the community needed the additional impact.

“We don’t need people coming to utilize lockers or parking next to the mountain,” Mamula said. “Why do we want that? Why do we want the additional impact to the community? We’re already having traffic issues.”

Council member Gary Gallagher also was a “strong no” on the idea, saying it would benefit only the owner and developer and does not have any benefit to the community.

Carleton said he was willing to “leave the door open” for club memberships to be used in commercial space but not in amenity space and that potential members would have to use parking within the code.

“It’s not an additional impact to the approved development. It’s just part of the approved development they’re going to use in a different way, is the door I would consider leaving open,” Carleton said.

However, Carleton advocated for strict guidelines if the town allowed club memberships. Gallagher countered that memberships attract day visitors. Carleton pointed out that day-use is allowed by some local timeshare companies. Mamula said all types of membership use should be banned.

Town Manager Rick Holman said existing club membership models, such as that in Gravity Haus, would be grandfathered in and allowed to continue to operate. Since most of council was not interested in allowing club memberships, Holman said the code would be amended to ban them in the future. The amended code would need to be formerly approved by council.