Breckenridge plans to do nothing or something low key for 4th of July

Pictured are fireworks over Dillon Reservoir for Fourth of July in 2019. While the town of Breckenridge has not set off fireworks in recent years, it plans to do nothing or very little for the Fourth of July this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Courtesy photo Todd Powell

BRECKENRIDGE — At the Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, Assistant Town Manager Shannon Haynes reported that the Breckenridge Events Committee has been discussing Fourth of July activities and noted that festivities have been canceled across much of the Front Range.

“It became pretty worrisome for us that if we were to have any real community event, even if it was only intended for our own folks, that we could end up driving traffic up here from the metro,” Haynes said.

She said the general consensus was that the town should not do anything for the Fourth of July, though she added that there was the possibility of doing something “truly local” for the holiday. Council agreed; however, council member Jeffrey Bergeron asked to leave the door open for some sort of low-key event for local families, such as a chalk art event or a group hike.

“I am OK trimming it way back, but I would like to just be thinking about … if we could do some sort of cool event for the folks that live here,” Bergeron said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Council member Kelly Owens said she didn’t think an event could keep in line with the 10 or fewer group size recommendation from public health officials. Council member Erin Gigliello said she thinks people will visit Breckenrdige regardless and that the town should be careful because even a small event would attract more than 10 people.

Council member Dick Carleton, who is on the Breckenridge Events Committee, said a decision likely will be made by June 1.