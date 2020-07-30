Breckenridge plans to reduce winter transit services

Breckenridge Town Council has decided to reduce some aspects of public transit this winter as the proposed budget for 2021 reduces personnel and operational costs for transit services.

Town staff recommended the town start services for the 2020-21 season later — the first Sunday in December — reduce trolley hours and frequency, end evening service at 10:15 p.m., reduce the purple service, not offer Upper Warriors Mark contracted service and add the Airport Road Express route.

Mayor Eric Mamula suggested evaluating and adjusting service as time progresses. Council was in agreement with the town staff suggestions but wanted to consider continuing some service to Upper Warriors Mark.

The transit department will move forward with the town staff plan and allow room for flexibility to see how the winter season develops.