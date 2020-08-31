Breckenridge plans to replace current Park and Watson intersection with a roundabout

This map shows a conceptual layout of the Watson Avenue roundabout project.

Photo from town of Breckenridge website

Breckenridge is in the process of redesigning the intersection at Park and Watson avenues. The project will create a roundabout in place of the current stop sign at Watson Avenue and thru-lanes at Park Avenue.

The town is asking for feedback and comments on the project. Residents can provide feedback at TownOfBreckenridge.com/live/watson-roundabout through Sept. 9.