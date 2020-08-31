Breckenridge plans to replace current Park and Watson intersection with a roundabout
Breckenridge is in the process of redesigning the intersection at Park and Watson avenues. The project will create a roundabout in place of the current stop sign at Watson Avenue and thru-lanes at Park Avenue.
The town is asking for feedback and comments on the project. Residents can provide feedback at TownOfBreckenridge.com/live/watson-roundabout through Sept. 9.
