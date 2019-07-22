Breckenridge police ask for help identifying person of interest in assault case
BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest in an assault that took place earlier this month.
The assault occurred in the area of Lincoln and Ski Hill Road on Saturday, July 13, according to a release from the police department. Officers were able to identify one suspect but are currently looking for another person of interest in the case.
The person of interest is a male who is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with a medium build. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Breckenridge Police Department at 970-453-2941.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.