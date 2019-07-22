 Breckenridge police ask for help identifying person of interest in assault case | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge police ask for help identifying person of interest in assault case

News | July 22, 2019

Sawyer D'Argonne

The Breckenridge Police Department is looking for help in identifying this person of interest.
BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest in an assault that took place earlier this month. 

The assault occurred in the area of Lincoln and Ski Hill Road on Saturday, July 13, according to a release from the police department. Officers were able to identify one suspect but are currently looking for another person of interest in the case. 

The person of interest is a male who is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with a medium build. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Breckenridge Police Department at 970-453-2941. 

