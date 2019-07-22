Breckenridge police ask for help identifying person of interest in assault case

The Breckenridge Police Department is looking for help in identifying this person of interest.

Courtesy Breckenridge Police Department

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest in an assault that took place earlier this month.

The assault occurred in the area of Lincoln and Ski Hill Road on Saturday, July 13, according to a release from the police department. Officers were able to identify one suspect but are currently looking for another person of interest in the case.

The person of interest is a male who is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with a medium build. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Breckenridge Police Department at 970-453-2941.