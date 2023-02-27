Breckenridge Police Department says no foul play suspected after man found dead near Airport Road
Foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead Monday, Feb. 27, near Airport Road, according to a news release from the Breckenridge Police Department.
Police responded to the area around 1:15 p.m. after a report for a deceased male, the release states. A death investigation is ongoing, the police department said.
