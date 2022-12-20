UPDATE: Breckenridge police arrest Dillon man after holding him at gunpoint on Colorado Highway 9 late Tuesday morning

A photo taken by a Breckenridge resident Tuesday morning shows police detaining a man at gunpoint on Route 9 in Breckenridge.

Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information is provided.

4 p.m.: Breckenridge police arrested a 32-year-old Dillon man on a menacing charge late Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person during a road rage incident, according to a police department spokesperson.

Around 10:50 a.m., police received a report of a road rage incident near Farmer’s Corner in unincorporated Summit County where one subject pulled a gun on the other, Breckenridge Police Department spokesperson Colleen Goettelman said in an email.

Police located the vehicle on Colorado Highway 9 near French Street and took him into custody around 11:30 a.m., according to the police department. A loaded firearm was recovered from his vehicle, police say.

3 p.m.: Breckenridge police detained a man at gunpoint on Route 9 near its intersection with French Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to a spokesperson for the town’s police department.

Police were responding to a road rage incident, Breckenridge Police Department spokesperson Colleen Goettelman said. Goettelman said it is not usual for police to draw their weapons when responding to road rage incidents but could not immediately provide additional information.

A photo shared by a Breckenridge resident shows an officer standing behind the door of his vehicle with his weapon drawn and aimed at a man in a black jacket, jeans and a baseball cap. The iPhone photo data indicates the image was taken just minutes before 11 a.m.

The man in the image appears to be walking backward toward police from a black Toyota SUV with Colorado plates. The photo shows at least three police vehicles responding to the scene.