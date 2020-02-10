Breckenridge police seek help finding suspect in hit-and-run

A vehicle photographed leaving the scene of a crash in Breckenridge on Feb. 9.

Courtesy Breckenridge Police Department

The Breckenridge Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying the perpetrator of a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m. Feb. 9, officers responded to a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run near the intersection of Boreas Pass Road and S. Main Street. The victim was treated on scene and later transported via ambulance to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the crash or the vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle has been identified as a dark colored VW Touareg SUV manufactured between 2004 and 2007. The vehicle also had blue LED fog lights. The driver-side mirror broke off during the crash.

Anyone with information should contract the Breckenridge Police Department by calling the nonemergency line at 970-668-8600 and referencing case number 2020-1957.