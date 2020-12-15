Breckenridge police seek help identifying man found dead in Blue River

The Breckenridge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man found dead in the Blue River on Monday afternoon.

At about 1:54 p.m. Dec. 14, the Breckenridge Police Department was called to a report of a person in the Blue River adjacent to the Satellite Parking Lot. The Summit County Coroner’s Office also responded to conduct an investigation and to recover the man’s body.

Officials are trying to determine the individual’s identity. The man is described as white with darker skin and is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, according to the police department. He has brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. He was wearing snowboarding boots and pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the subject should call the nonemergency dispatch number at 970-668-8600 or email Detective Jennifer Johnson at jenniferj@townofbreckenridge.com.