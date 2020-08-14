Breckenridge police seek help identifying thieves
The Breckenridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in a recent theft.
At about 10 p.m. Aug. 8, two suspects left the Breckenridge Hat Co. with about $1,500 in clothes and jewelry, according to police. One suspect is described as a white male who is about 25-35 years old and bald. The other is a 5-foot-6-inch white female age 25-35 with hand tattoos.
Anyone with information about the identify of the suspects is being asked to call the Breckenridge Police Department on the nonemergency dispatch line at 970-668-8600. Callers should reference case No. 2020-08152.
