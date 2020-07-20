Breckenridge police seek help in identifying gas station burglar
The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a man who broke into a gas station and stole a Juul display case.
At about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, July 19, Breckenridge police officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the Sinclair Gas Station on South Main Street, according to a release from the town. The suspect broke the front glass doors with a rock and stole a 2-by-1.5-foot Juul display case, a type of e-cigarette. The case contained about 96 Juul cartridges valued at just under $2,500, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.
The suspect is a 25- to 35-year-old white male, estimated to be between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet with a medium build.
The police department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 970-668-8600 referencing case No. 2020-07228.
