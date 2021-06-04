Breckenridge postpones construction of beginner mountain bike trail

The Breckenridge Town Council at its May 11 work session placed a proposed beginner mountain bike trail on hold until after the completion of the town’s Open Space & Trails Master Plan in early 2022.

The council postponed the construction of the trail in order to further address trail use and congestion in French Gulch and throughout the town’s trail network.

The trail, dubbed the Rose Trail, would be for beginner mountain bikers in French Gulch. Rose Trail would be a loop near the Wellington Ore Bin across from the B&B trailhead in the form of a figure eight with pull-offs where cyclists can improve certain skills. Anne Murphy Lowe, the town’s open space and trails manager, said earlier this year that the town believes these types of trails will help new cyclists grow enough to access the rest of the surrounding intermediate and advanced trail options.

Murphy Lowe, said via text Wednesday, June 2, that the master plan process will involve a lot of community feedback and robust public engagement.

“The master plan process provides an excellent opportunity to examine our Open Space & Trails program and build the vision for the next 10 years, including developing tools and a decision-making framework for how we address such things as trail user conflicts and congestion,” she wrote.