Breckenridge provides details on upcoming events, including oktober-FEAST

While the 2020 version of Oktoberfest is postponed, the Breckenridge Tourism Office says this year’s oktober-FEAST will be a nod to the annual Oktoberfest event and brewmaster’s dinner.

Louie Traub / Breckenridge Tourism Office

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Tourism Office announced details for oktober-FEAST, the 2020 replacement for Breckenridge’s Oktoberfest celebration, which is postponed until 2021. Oktober-FEAST will take place from Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4. During the oktober-FEAST weekends, local restaurant chefs will pair several course meals at individual restaurants that will showcase the chef’s take on traditional German dishes.

The first weekend of the event will run alongside Walkable Main, the pedestrian-only Main Street that will continue until Sept. 28. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, reservations will be limited to eight people per table and facial coverings are required when not eating or drinking. Confirmed participating restaurants include Blue River Bistro and Hearthstone Restaurant.

In addition to oktober-FEAST, upcoming events that are happening in Breckenridge include Make a Difference Day, which will feature a Valley Brook Cemetery cleanup on Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the Breckenridge Creative Arts drive-in movie series, which will take place from July 17-18, July 31 through Aug. 1, Aug. 14-15 and Aug. 28-29; the virtual Great Rubber Duck Race, and the Annual Breckenridge Gathering at the Great Divide, which will take place from Sept. 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College parking lot.

A virtual concept of the Oktoberfest 5K run will take place on Sept. 12 and the Breckenridge Film Festival will take place from Sept. 17-19.