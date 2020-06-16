Breckenridge Realtor appointed to Forbes Real Estate Council

Breckenridge Realtor Marco Del Zotto has been appointed to the Forbes Real Estate Council.

Del Zotto is a broker associate with Re/Max Alliance who founded High Elevation Realty, which operates in Breckenridge and the Denver area, according to its website. He specializes in luxury home real estate in Colorado mountain areas.

The Forbes Real Estate Council is an invitation-only group that allows members to contribute articles about real estate for the Forbes.com website. Acceptance to the council is awarded to people who have successfully impacted business growth metrics and have a list of professional and personal achievements and honors, according to a news release.

Del Zotto is also a retired professional figure skater. He represented Italy in the 2006 Olympic games, according to his biography on the High Elevation Realty website.